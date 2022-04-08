Orange barrel season: Construction projects starting in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s orange barrel season in Wisconsin. Construction work is getting underway in several parts of the Action 2 News viewing area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation lists the following projects set to begin the week of April 11:

I-41 OUTAGAMIE COUNTY - BEGINS APRIL 10

WHAT: 12.37 miles of I-41 between WIS 15 in the town of Grand Chute and County J in the city of Kaukauna. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Traffic impacts (courtesy Wisconsin Department of Transportation):

I-41 will remain open to traffic throughout the preservation project but may be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak times. Various ramp closures will occur. Please see the project website below for up-to-date traffic impacts.

I-41 lane closures are permitted weeknights between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and weekends between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Interchange ramp closures will be allowed overnight between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Ramp closures are not allowed at adjacent interchanges at the same time.

HIGHWAY 32 OCONTO COUNTY - BEGINS APRIL 11

WIS 32 bridge deck replacement (Traffic impacts courtesy Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge over the S. Branch of the Oconto River from April 11, 2022 to approximately Memorial Day.

This is a hard closure at the bridge (no vehicles will be allowed to pass).

WIS 32 will be closed to through traffic between WIS 64 and County M.

Access to businesses and properties in the closed portion of WIS 32 will be maintained.

Detour: Through traffic will be directed to use County Road M, WIS 55 and WIS 64 to rejoin WIS 32.

WIS 32 Suring Resurfacing (Traffic impacts courtesy Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

WIS 32 will have lane closures and flagging operations for most of the work.

WIS 32 will be fully reopened to both lanes of travel on weekends (Friday afternoon to Sunday night).

WIS 32 from Trinity Church Road to County M/R will be CLOSED for two weeks in July or August. This is required for culvert and storm sewer work.

WIS 32 Suring detour: Motorists will be directed to use County H and County R.

Temporary parking lane and sidewalk closures will occur in Suring.

HIGHWAY 29 KEWAUNEE COUNTY - BEGINS APRIL 11

What: 11.7 miles of WIS 29 from the Brown/Kewaunee County Line in the town of Montpelier to County C in West Kewaunee in Kewaunee County. Work is expected to finish by July 2022.

WIS 29 will remain open to traffic throughout construction with lane closures and flagging operations during work. Access to side roads and adjacent properties will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers should be ready for possible changes in the traffic pattern. The DOT says drivers should not be distracted while driving through a construction zone. It’s illegal in Wisconsin to use a hand-held cell phone in a work zone.

Fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. Hitting a construction worker comes with the possibility of prison time.

