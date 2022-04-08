A NICER WEEKEND AHEAD

Scattered light snow showers will linger tonight, a few may bring brief bursts of snow reducing visibility. Minor slushy accumulations will be possible, mainly on grassy areas.

A few flakes could linger into the early start of Saturday, then clouds GRADUALLY decrease from west to east - So western areas will see more sun and warmer temperatures (upper 40s), while areas east will see less sun and slightly cooler temperatures (low to mid 40s).

Sunday is milder with low 50s away from the Lake. The day starts with sun, but clouds start to arrive later in the day. By Sunday night a few scattered light showers will be possible.

Next week looks milder, but also unsettled again. We’ll have more rounds of showers and even some thunderstorms. Severe weather does NOT seem likely at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on how things develop. There certainly will be the potential for some good rains again (1″+).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: Becoming SE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Cold and brisk. Scattered light snow showers. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: A daybreak flake? Decreasing clouds. More sun WEST of the Fox Valley. Not as cold. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Sun, then clouds, a breezy milder afternoon. A few showers at night. HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 55 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Morning thunder, then some afternoon sun. Windy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: A blustery wind. Scattered rain showers - Perhaps some mix especially north. HIGH: 43

