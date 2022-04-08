Advertisement

Neenah High School lockdown lifted

Neenah High School (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School went into a secure-the-building protocol near the end of the school day Friday, but the lockdown was lifted before 3:30.

The Neenah Joint School District told parents this precaution was in response to a possible threat which was “overheard outside of the building.”

Police investigated and deemed it was not credible.

Classes continued as usual in the secured building and are now being dismissed.

