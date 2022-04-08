Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

Prevea Health is holding a summit to discuss the vaccinations gaps, dispel myths and misinformation, and understand why people are hesitant to get a vaccine.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 racial disparities have been a major concern throughout this pandemic. Health care providers are working to address the problem. Prevea is holding a Health Disparities Prevention Summit next month addressing vaccination rates.

We talk with Renita Robinson, Prevea Health Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. She says the summit will tackle controversial discussions that aren’t part of the normal discourse. She says workshops will include basic information and dispel myths and misinformation. It will talk about how the vaccine was created. It will also discuss why some people are more hesitant than others to get the vaccine.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state’s Black population has the lowest vaccination rate, and fewer than 50% of Blacks and American Indians received any vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccination Rates by Race and Ethnicity

  • American Indian: 49.2% received at least one dose/46.2% completed vaccination
  • Asian: 66.7% received at least one dose/62.1% completed vaccination
  • Black: 43.6% received at least one dose/39.4% completed vaccination
  • White: 58.8% received at least one dose/56.3% completed vaccination
    • Hispanic: 57.7% received at least one dose/52.6% completed vaccination
    • Non-hispanic: 62.2% received at least one dose/59.4% completed vaccination

The DHS says race was reported as “Other” in 6.3% of records and “Unknown” in 3.7% of records. Also, 3.6% of records did not report ethnicity.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

