INTERVIEW: Racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 racial disparities have been a major concern throughout this pandemic. Health care providers are working to address the problem. Prevea is holding a Health Disparities Prevention Summit next month addressing vaccination rates.

We talk with Renita Robinson, Prevea Health Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. She says the summit will tackle controversial discussions that aren’t part of the normal discourse. She says workshops will include basic information and dispel myths and misinformation. It will talk about how the vaccine was created. It will also discuss why some people are more hesitant than others to get the vaccine.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state’s Black population has the lowest vaccination rate, and fewer than 50% of Blacks and American Indians received any vaccine against COVID-19.

Vaccination Rates by Race and Ethnicity

American Indian: 49.2% received at least one dose/46.2% completed vaccination

Asian: 66.7% received at least one dose/62.1% completed vaccination

Black: 43.6% received at least one dose/39.4% completed vaccination

White: 58.8% received at least one dose/56.3% completed vaccination Hispanic: 57.7% received at least one dose/52.6% completed vaccination Non-hispanic: 62.2% received at least one dose/59.4% completed vaccination



The DHS says race was reported as “Other” in 6.3% of records and “Unknown” in 3.7% of records. Also, 3.6% of records did not report ethnicity.

