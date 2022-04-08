Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs Dillon’s Law 2.0 to expand access to epinephrine auto-injectors

The state Senate unanimously approved Dillon's Law 2.0, sending it to Governor Evers.
The state Senate unanimously approved Dillon's Law 2.0, sending it to Governor Evers.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed Dillon’s Law 2.0 that expands the availability of epinephrine auto-injectors for people who have life-threatening allergic reactions.

The law was the mission of Angel and George Mueller, who lost their 18-year-old son Dillon in 2014 when he had an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Volunteer first responders did not have epinephrine auto-injectors with them. Dillon was taken to the hospital, went into a coma and was removed from life support a few days later.

Three years after Dillon’s death came Dillon’s Law, where trained individuals were added to legislation allowing businesses and schools to use epinephrine auto injectors.

Earlier this year, the State Senate unanimously approved Dillon’s Law 2.0. The bill was co-authored by State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and State Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Gibson).

Dillon’s Law 2.0 removes red tape when getting access to epinephrine.

“Dillon’s Law 2.0 is going to allow anyone that’s trained to take their certificate straight to the pharmacy to pick up any brand or variety of epinephrine that they wish,” said Angel Mueller.

“Dillon’s parents, Angel and George, have made it their mission to educate people about the importance of epinephrine,” Sen. Jacque said. “Even though it only became law in 2018, Dillon’s Law has already saved at least seven lives and has also been successfully enacted in Minnesota, Indiana, and Illinois.”

