Fond du Lac Fire Rescue honors heroes with “Citizen Life Safety Award”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ordinary people, doing extraordinary things - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is honoring several people for not only being in the right place at the right time but for doing the right thing.

A handshake and a hug for Gary Thern from the patriarch of the Guzman family. Thern is one of several people honored by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue with a Citizen Life Safety Award.

The department recognized the individuals, for their actions, following three recent life-threatening events in the city. “They’re vastly different, all three of these events, but they have a common denominator - that’s people stepping up to help one another out and they don’t even know who they’re helping out and they do it,” says Chief Peter O’Leary.

Thern came to the aid of the Guzman family after spotting this fire at their home on Springs Road as he was leaving his daughter’s house. He helped rescue several children and a woman from the home. “I got the kids to go out, and when I handed them to my son-in-law, he was three feet away from me, he didn’t even know, I couldn’t even tell it was him,” he says, “the smoke was so thick.”

Four-year-old King Memeyegehn was the hero in his house. He alerted his mom to a fire in their kitchen. According to his mom, Kolues Korlubah, “The whole living room, smoke all over the place. I was kind of confused. If it wouldn’t be for him, I don’t think he and I would be sitting here.”

It was a group award for the Lorenz family. They were on their way to church when they helped to save a life. Their daughter spotted a woman lying alone in the middle of an empty parking lot.

“My husband was driving. I said, you’ve got to turn around. I was on the phone with 911 even before we go to her and we just tried keeping her with us because she was in and out of consciousness and wrapped her in a blanket and just kept talking to her until EMS came,” says mom Mary Lorenz.

Those recognized say they are humbled by the recognition. And if faced with the same situation again, they’d step up without hesitation. Tom Lorenz adds, “We’re just thankful we were able to help out. And if we were ever in that situation hopefully someone would stop and do the same for us.”

