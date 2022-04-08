Evers vetoes corrections compensation bill, calls on lawmakers to pass permanent raises

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have required the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for temporary raises for state employees who work in corrections and mental health.

The bill would have required the Department of Corrections to provide a $2 per hour raise to correctional officers and youth counselors in 2022 and $5 per hour in 2023. It would require the Department of Health Services to provide $2 per hour to psychiatric care technicians during 2022 and $5 per hour in 2023. The wage increases would not have been cumulative and would not have been permanent.

“In favoring one-time ARPA funds instead of state funds, the Legislature is not offering a meaningful solution to this ongoing problem,” says Evers. “Rescinding the increases after certain ARPA funds are no longer available will create even more significant recruitment and retention issues.”

Evers continues, “The state holds the largest general fund balance in the history of the state and our budget stabilization fund is at the highest level ever. We have ample state resources available to make these important investments, and I welcome the Legislature to join me by supporting this effort in my next biennial budget.”

Lawmakers passed the bill in response to high vacancy rates at Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Department of Health Services institutions. First Alert Investigation has been covering these staffing issues for months. WBAY anchor and investigative reporter Sarah Thomsen found that the staffing crisis has been costing taxpayers millions of dollars. “I cannot begin to convey to you the frustration, the anger and the bitterness felt among our ranks,” Sgt. Paul Oosterhouse, Department of Corrections employee told lawmakers at a hearing.

In March, Evers announced a temporary $3 per hour raise for correctional officers, sergeants, psychiatric care technicians, youth counselors and related supervisors.

The pay increase is an add-on to the 2021-2023 State of Wisconsin Compensation Plan. The increase will continue through June 17, 2023, unless there is an extension approved. The governor says the increase is agency-funded with some use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

