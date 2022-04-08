Advertisement

Evers vetoes corrections compensation bill, calls on lawmakers to pass permanent raises

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have required the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for temporary raises for state employees who work in corrections and mental health.

The bill would have required the Department of Corrections to provide a $2 per hour raise to correctional officers and youth counselors in 2022 and $5 per hour in 2023. It would require the Department of Health Services to provide $2 per hour to psychiatric care technicians during 2022 and $5 per hour in 2023. The wage increases would not have been cumulative and would not have been permanent.

“In favoring one-time ARPA funds instead of state funds, the Legislature is not offering a meaningful solution to this ongoing problem,” says Evers. “Rescinding the increases after certain ARPA funds are no longer available will create even more significant recruitment and retention issues.”

Evers continues, “The state holds the largest general fund balance in the history of the state and our budget stabilization fund is at the highest level ever. We have ample state resources available to make these important investments, and I welcome the Legislature to join me by supporting this effort in my next biennial budget.”

Lawmakers passed the bill in response to high vacancy rates at Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Department of Health Services institutions. First Alert Investigation has been covering these staffing issues for months. WBAY anchor and investigative reporter Sarah Thomsen found that the staffing crisis has been costing taxpayers millions of dollars. “I cannot begin to convey to you the frustration, the anger and the bitterness felt among our ranks,” Sgt. Paul Oosterhouse, Department of Corrections employee told lawmakers at a hearing.

In March, Evers announced a temporary $3 per hour raise for correctional officers, sergeants, psychiatric care technicians, youth counselors and related supervisors.

The pay increase is an add-on to the 2021-2023 State of Wisconsin Compensation Plan. The increase will continue through June 17, 2023, unless there is an extension approved. The governor says the increase is agency-funded with some use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified
The Exclusive Company in Green Bay
The Exclusive Company going out of business
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends
Changing room photos investigation.
Winnebago County, Michigan police investigating photos taken in changing area
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
Judge declines further searches of Assembly Speaker Vos’s phone
Wisconsin State Flag
Primaries shaping up in Wisconsin’s 19th Senate District race
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Political expert talks ‘dark money’ technique trickling into local elections
Your Voice, Your Vote
Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals