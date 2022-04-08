COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Clearing backlog results in jump in new cases

correction: The Department of Health Services says a backlog of cases from earlier this year caused Friday's numbers to show 1,551 new cases. The actual preliminary number for the past 24 hours is 438. The state has seen an increase in new cases recently -- but not as dramatic as we reported earlier Friday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a backlog of cases from earlier this year caused a spike in new coronavirus cases being reported, almost 3 times more positive cases than were identified the day before.

However, the DHS says the actual number of new cases Friday was much lower. The latest report is 438 positive tests, which is much more in line with what we’ve seen over the past two weeks.

The surge in new reports caused the 7-day average of new cases to jump from an average of 420 to 568 cases per day. Doing the math, if you only counted 438 new cases Friday, the 7-day average would barely move to about 423 cases per day.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a note. Yesterday, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) received a backlog of #COVID19 lab results from external reporting sites. This resulted in COVID-19 cases from early 2022 being counted in the data for today. pic.twitter.com/zieYRKaEe5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 8, 2022

Three of the 20 counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area didn’t report new cases, eleven reported single-digit case numbers, and six were in the double digits.

The positivity rate crept up from 3.7% to 3.8% of all tests in the past week coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 deaths remain very low, with the state averaging 3 deaths per day. The death toll rose by 3, to 12,823. The state says only one of the three deaths happened within the last 30 days (it was in Rock County), so those other 2 (in Sheboygan and Washington counties) aren’t counted in the 7-day average. The death rate is steady for the 12th day at 0.92% of all cases dating back to the start of the pandemic.

There were 22 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s the second-most of any day in two weeks but still very low. We calculate the state is averaging 8 hospital admissions per day, only a fraction higher than yesterday. The hospitalization rate is 4.28% of all known COVID-19 cases; it slipped from 4.29% two days ago.

Even with that low number, discharges and deaths did not outweigh the new hospitalizations. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 157 COVID-19 patients statewide, 5 more than a day ago, with 26 of them in intensive care, the same as Thursday.

Patient numbers in the Northeast health care region didn’t change, with 16 patients, including 3 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 8 COVID-19 patients, 3 more than Thursday, with 1 of them in ICU, which is unchanged.

We noted yesterday that vaccinations in Wisconsin reached all-time lows, but that’s not entirely true Friday. The numbers of people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine and completing their vaccinations went up, with vaccinators reporting 568 people getting that first dose and 726 completing their shots; there can be some overlap in those numbers with people getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The 7-day average of people having at least one dose of vaccine rose very slightly to 300 per day, after falling below 300 for the first time yesterday. The average of people completing their series went down since higher numbers of vaccinations last week are no longer counted in the 7-day average. The 7-day average of people getting their booster shots went down for the same reason.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.3% received vaccine/24.3% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/57.7% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% received vaccine/54.4% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% received vaccine/59.4% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% (+0.1) 50.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 50.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.4% (+0.1) 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% (+0.1) 61.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.2% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,062 (62.8%) 285,682 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,103 (60.0%) 315,678 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,742,996 (64.2%) 3,547,164 (60.8%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan now only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,093 cases (+58) (421 deaths)

Calumet – 11,519 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,493 cases (+13) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,584 cases (+3) (61 deaths)

Florence - 812 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,417 cases (+23) (253 deaths)

Forest - 2,431 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,732 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,201 cases (+7) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,551 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,877 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,283 cases (+8) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,663 cases (+5) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,847 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,322 cases (+5) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,407 cases (+19) (354 deaths)

Shawano – 9,743 cases (+3) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,386 cases (+14) (265 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,328 cases (+8) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,988 cases (+4) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,879 cases (+26) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.