COLDER WITH WET SNOW SHOWERS, BUT A DRIER WEEKEND SOON

Our sunshine shortage continues today with another overcast sky. Slow moving upper-level low pressure is wobbling its way out of the Great Lakes. On the back side of this storm system, we’ll have scattered wet snow showers. A slushy coating is possible on grassy surfaces through this evening. While there are some slippery roads across the Northwoods and portions of central Wisconsin, our temperatures should be mild enough for just damp roads across the Fox Valley and the lakeshore.

We also have to contend with a blustery north-northwest wind. It’s allowing our high temperatures to be about 15 degrees colder than normal for early April. Highs today will only be in the 30s, with wind chills staying in the 20s.

Temperatures will slowly rise into the weekend. Look for highs in the 40s tomorrow, with lower 50s on Sunday. Clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine late Saturday, with the sun surrendering to more clouds arriving on Sunday.

Next week looks milder, but also unsettled again. We’ll have more rounds of showers and even some thunderstorms. Severe weather does NOT seem likely at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on how things develop.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 10-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Snow showers... A slushy coating possible. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Cold and brisk. A few flakes. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. More sun WEST of the Fox Valley. Not as cold. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Milder. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 51 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A chance of showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 53 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Morning thunder, then some afternoon sun. Windy. HIGH: 54

