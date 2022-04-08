On Broadway purchases Old Fort Square for Green Bay Public Market development

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Broadway, Inc. has purchased Old Fort Square as development continues on the Green Bay Public Market project.

“This is a complex project with many moving pieces,” said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc. “Assembling the capital stack to purchase the property is a significant milestone that demonstrates our commitment to the end product. Now we turn our attention to next steps including capital campaign, design contracts, public market tenant recruitment, and existing tenant relocation.”

The development plan envisions a Green Bay Public Market at the Old Fort Square space at 211 N. Broadway.

On Broadway estimates the market would attract nearly one million visitors to the district each year.

The Public Market is expected to cost $10 million.

The other phase of development is a $21 million apartment development with parking behind the Old Fort Square.

Johnson says On Broadway has asked for American Rescue Plan money to help fund the project. They’re also planning a capital campaign and selling naming rights.

Johnson says the idea was inspired by public markets across the world, including the famous La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain. The Public Market in Milwaukee, however, was the main inspiration. Milwaukee’s public market brings in two million visitors per year.

Some of the prospective tenants include Voyageurs Bakehouse, West Coast Seafood and Chowder, Gather, and One Barrel Brewing Company.

Broadway is meeting with additional prospective tenants. Anyone interested in tenancy at the Green Bay Public Market should contact Chelsea Kocken, director of special projects, via email or at 920-680-1684.

