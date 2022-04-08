Appleton traffic plan to crack down on unsafe driving

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Reckless driving. Inattentive driving. Loud mufflers.

Those are things you can find on most any given night on College Avenue.

With more complaints coming in about loud traffic and reckless driving around town, the City of Appleton is making changes to its streets and policing, cracking down on law-breakers and reworking other parts of the city to make streets safer for pedestrians.

While Appleton has made a lot of traffic changes to slow things down, with downtown becoming a more residential area the city says there is a lot more to be done.

“Whether it’s concerns about reckless driving, inattentive driving, vehicle noise, it’s something people are experiencing every day in Appleton,” Mayor Jake Woodford said.

Thursday, city officials, engineers and law enforcement came together to announce a handful of changes to more than 10 blocks of downtown over the next few years so officers don’t have to write as many tickets.

“We know that enforcement has its role -- and it’s a very important role -- but once those police drive away and it’s a couple weeks later and people forget about enforcement, the things that keeps people from driving at unreasonable speed is how we build the streets,” city traffic engineer Eric Lom said.

They said adding things like trees, traffic bumps and small, traffic-calming circles, like the one just installed on Glendale Ave., can make a big difference in the way people drive.

To determine where changes are needed most, the city will collect complaints and data about speeds around town for future projects. And they plan to implement the changes as much as they can.

“There’s a reason why it feels safe to go 75 on an interstate and too fast to go 10 in an alley,” Lom said, “and a lot of that has to do with a built environment. Are there trees? Are there parked cars? How far can you see?”

“Sometimes it’s minor inconveniences that can make a big difference,” Woodford said.

Starting June 1, Appleton will also employ a full-time traffic safety officer to address traffic concerns and the noise from cars and loiterers more heavily.

“We want people to be aware that there is going to be a stronger emphasis on traffic enforcement in the city of Appleton so they can understand that when you are Appleton you can expect enforcement heavily,” the mayor said.

“We know it’s going to help. To what degree, we are not really sure. We’re always going to have those issues, but how much can we mitigate that?” Police Chief Todd Thomas expressed.

Through all these changes, the city hopes residents will take it upon themselves to better themselves on the road. They said while they expect to give out more tickets, in the end it won’t be the tickets that bring change but the drivers choosing to be safe.

