2 Myles 4 Autism returns for in-person run-walk

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular run-walk to benefit people with autism is back.

The 11th annual 2 Myles 4 Autism will be held April 23 in Howard. It starts at Meadowbrook Elementary. CLICK HERE for more information.

The walk was started by the family of Myles Welnetz and the school district. The idea is to raise awareness about autism and make sure people feel included in the community.

This is the first in-person 2 Myles 4 Autism in two years. The past two events were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Back when we started in this in 2012, the numbers across the nation were 1 in 150 kids had autism. That number is now 1 in 44. The nice thing is that awareness has gotten much better. Now we’ve really worked on the idea of acceptance and also advocacy and helping people with autism feel more accepted in the community,” says Ryan Welnetz.

“Obviously, I’ve had acceptance with people with autism because my brother has always been here. Not everyone experiences that and has someone close to them who has autism. It’s trying to bring those people into your life and accept who they are,” says Cole Welnetz.

The cost to take part in the run-walk is $10. The money goes to help pay for special training and teachers and aides to work with students with autism.

The goal is to provide a seat for a student with autism at Project Search. It’s a Bellin Health program that provides people with disabilities hands-on job training.

