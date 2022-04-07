Women Changing Wisconsin: Manitowoc woman’s crusade to empower her community

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman is working to close gaps in healthcare, hunger and housing.

In this month’s Women Changing Wisconsin story, we introduce you to Jennifer Estrada.

In 2018, Estrada ran for Wisconsin’s 25th Assembly District with hopes she could represent and help her community. She didn’t win that race, but didn’t give up on her goals. She founded Crusaders of Justicia, an organization with an open pantry, food distribution, housing assistance, legal advocacy and a COVID-19 testing clinic.

“Crusaders is here to start a conversation,” Estrada says.

Estrada founded Crusaders in Manitowoc in 2019.

“We live by our motto, which is ‘Your fight is my fight, together it’s our fight.’ And it’s people in our community. People in our community,” she says.

“It doesn’t make a difference what your background is. If you believe you don’t have a voice, we’re going to make sure your voice is heard. And know that you’re supported in your community, whether it’s LGBTQ+, the BIPOC, the immigrant community,” she says.

Crusaders is volunteer-based.

”I see growth. And I think because we’re constantly shifting with the needs of the community, the sky’s kind of the limit. We’re finding more and more partners daily, we have them from Madison. We just got a new partner from Chicago,” says Estrada.

“We’re expanding and I think it’s great, because we’re gonna be able to provide more resources and really talk about the topics that are impacting Northeast Wisconsin, because it is completely different than Milwaukee, Madison – even Green Bay has different issues than some of the rural communities.”

Estrada says the next generation is ready to carry the torch.

“We have an amazing youth arm of Crusaders, which is our Revolution Student Empowerment. We have Kindergarteners up to college students, so they’re done some of our most successful fundraising. And have sent aid to Mississippi. They just did a bunch of backpacks for Ukrainian war victims, so they’re really doing some cool things for the community,” says Estrada.

Estrada is inspired by her children.

“My driving force is my kids. And it’s not what I leave for them, but what I leave in them. And I want them to know that you never have an excuse not to do the right thing,” she says.

Behind every strong woman is another strong woman.

“My one inspiration was Christine Neumann Ortiz from Voces de la Frontera. I still currently work with Voces de la Frontera, and I think what she does is amazing,” she says.

Jennifer takes care of her family and community, but she doesn’t rule out another run for office.

Taylor: “Do you think you’re gonna run for office again?”

Jennifer: “I don’t know. Maybe. Win or lose it’s about paving that way for other women to believe that it’s OK to run, and that you have a place, you have a sport. You deserve a seat at that table. And if that’s what it means for me to run again then I would definitely do it again.”

Crusaders of Justicia’s office is located in the former Hmong Community Center in Manitowoc.

