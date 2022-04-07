Advertisement

Winnebago County, Michigan police investigating photos taken in changing area

Changing room photos investigation.
Changing room photos investigation.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating photos taken of people in a dressing room or changing area.

Law enforcement believe the photos were taken in Wisconsin or Upper Michigan. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the location in the images.

“There is no specific timeframe associated with the images. The setting for the images could be a community pool, aquatic center, campsite, waterpark, or similar venue. It appears the people changing in the room were wearing swimsuits,” says the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information, contact Winnebago County Detective Chris Braman at (920) 236-7370.

