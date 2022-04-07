Advertisement

Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified

Officers were called to check on the home at about noon on Tuesday
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say the two people found dead in a home Tuesday were both shot to death -- one by their own hand.

Police identified the victims as 24-year-old Alicia Hoffman and 19-year-old Anthony Vance. An autopsy and crime scene evidence shows Hoffman died from a gunshot wound and Vance died from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

Hoffmann and Vance were in a relationship, and both lived at the house on the 300-block of W. 10th St., police said.

The bodies were discovered around noon on April 5 after family members weren’t able to reach them and asked officers to do a welfare check at the house.

Police say the investigation isn’t done but no further information is being released yet.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “high” in more counties

Latest News

Traffic on College Avenue in downtown Appleton
Appleton traffic plan to crack down on unsafe driving
Traffic on College Avenue in downtown Appleton
Appleton traffic unit cracks down on unsafe driving
Mason Koch lines up a shot at The Mad Apple. The 22-year-old pool player was invited to the...
SMALL TOWNS: World-class pool player
Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
The Exclusive Company going out of business
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends