Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say the two people found dead in a home Tuesday were both shot to death -- one by their own hand.

Police identified the victims as 24-year-old Alicia Hoffman and 19-year-old Anthony Vance. An autopsy and crime scene evidence shows Hoffman died from a gunshot wound and Vance died from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

Hoffmann and Vance were in a relationship, and both lived at the house on the 300-block of W. 10th St., police said.

The bodies were discovered around noon on April 5 after family members weren’t able to reach them and asked officers to do a welfare check at the house.

Police say the investigation isn’t done but no further information is being released yet.

