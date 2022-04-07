UWO research on ground squirrels could find new treatments for human diseases

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Heart disease, strokes, diabetes, and obesity. Those are just some of the conditions University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh researchers are hoping to develop new treatments for thanks to a partnership with Fauna Bio, a biotech company based in California.

History was made in the basement of the Halsey Science Center building on the UW-Oshkosh campus more than 15 years ago. It’s there where a team of students, led by now-retired professor Dr. Dana Merriman, who still works at the university doing research, created the only 13-lined ground squirrel breeding colony in the world.

The colony was created so the visual system -- or eyes of the squirrels, which are similar to human eyes -- could be studied for retinal diseases.

“We have supplied animals to other investigators since 2007. And our first client was the National Eye Institute itself, the mothership of research in the United States, and we have other clients at Yale and Harvard, Medical College of Wisconsin, all over,” says Merriman.

And now, thanks to a $500,000 grant from Fauna Bio, the squirrel breeding will continue and new research will begin.

Merriman says, “The grant from Fauna will allow us to further improve our laboratory, our animal facility, and our ability to host scientists here as we’ve done for the last 8 years. It just makes us a scientist destination.”

One of those scientists is Ben Sajdak, a UWO graduate and one of Merriman’s former students who now works for Fauna Bio.

He will work with Merriman again, along with UWO students and outside researchers, in the improved lab studying the hibernation of the ground squirrels and how they can help treat human diseases.

Sajdak says, “The goal is to identify the genetic targets, the way these hibernated ground squirrels are protecting themselves from things like heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes -- a bunch of different things and being able to develop treatments for those diseases based on that strategy.”

Not only are UWO students benefitting from the research being done inside the lab, but it could also lead to opportunities off campus as well. “Creating a fellowship program to allow them to get some hands-on experience here as well as biotechnology experience out west,” adds Sajdak.

And, in the end, to treat humans thanks to science, ingenuity, and the talents of people at UWO.

