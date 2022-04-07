Advertisement

Top prospect Frelick ready for second go around with Rattlers

The Timber Rattlers are no stranger to top prospects. That’s with top picks like Keston Huira, Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell being sent to Grand Chute early in their careers. That includes 2021 first rounder Sal Frelick, as well.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Timber Rattlers are no stranger to top prospects. That’s with top picks like Keston Huira, Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell being sent to Grand Chute early in their careers. That includes 2021 first rounder Sal Frelick, as well.

Frelick spent the final 15 games of last season with the Timber Rattlers after being moved up from Carolina. During that time the 15th overall pick drove in five with a home run, but hit for a .167 average. Down a bit from his .437 batting average in 16 games with Carolina.

This spring MLB Pipeline ranked Frelick as the Brewers number one prospect. Not that the former Boston College Eagles outfielder is concerned about the rankings heading into his first full season of professional baseball.

“The rankings and stuff like that can kind of be eye wash sometimes. I want to play like I’m not even ranked. I think I play better that way, but again, I love expectations, whether it’s team or individual. So, I look to play up to that standard, but at the same time I want to make sure I focus on winning games, being a good teammate. When you focus on that stuff, I think, everything takes care of itself,” said Sal Frelick.

To start this season Frelick is reunited with his first pro manager. That’s after the Brewers named Joe Ayrault as the Timber Rattlers new skipper.

“Consistently good at everything. As far as his defense in the outfield, his base running, he can flat out hit, great guy in the clubhouse. He is actually one of the guys giving guys tips about playing in cold weather. All around great guy, we’re glad to have him, and it was a great pick by our scouting department,” said Joe Ayrault.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

