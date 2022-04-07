Timber Rattlers host Fan Fest

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ faithful fans bundled up and came out to Fox Cities Stadium for Fan Fest Wednesday.

“I try to come to this almost every year. I’m just glad the rain held off today because I probably wouldn’t have come out here otherwise... even though I’ve been colder than this. It’s just nice to know spring is here,” Rita Haapapruo, a fan from Appleton, said.

With handfuls of popcorn, ballpark dogs and of course the team mascot, Fang, it’s exciting for fans to be back in the stands—Even if it was only practice.

“At the end of last year, crowds were just amazing and we’re looking forward to that kicking off again. We had a lot of excitement over the winter, people buying tickets, wanting to get back out, so we think we’re going to have a great day on opening day and then this weekend with the weather we think we’ll have a nice turnout and then as we get into the summer, for sure,” Wisconsin Timber Rattlers CEO Rob Zerjav explained.

Having an opportunity to watch the boys of summer is what fans have been waiting for.

“Just to see the field again, I’m anxious to get the season started, but have to wait ‘til Friday for that,” Donald Klemp of Appleton said.

Kimberly resident Ryan Delrow said, “It’s just amazing to have it right here in the Appleton area and you can’t go wrong. Future Brewers, fun baseball.”

There will be plenty of fun to be had at the ballpark this summer.

According to Zerjav, the addition of some new lights will only add to the excitement.

“They can turn on and off, go on and off for homeruns, they can do the wave, they go to music. It was pretty impressive when we tested them the other night. So, that might be strange to stay but I was impressed and I knew it was going to be happening so I think our fans are going to be in for a pleasant surprise.”

First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. Friday.

