Suspect gets away with cigarettes, cash in Green Bay gas station robbery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station on Green Bay’s west side.

At 7:19 a.m., officers were called to the Citgo U Pump at 1233 Velp Ave.

A suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A perimeter was established and K-9 track was set up, but police could not locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect got away with cigarettes and cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police viewed surveillance video and attached the images in this story.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

