SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Grand Chute man is a pool champion

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old Grand Chute man is competing in a world championship tournament in the game of pool.

On Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Mason Koch, a world-class professional pool player.

Mason started playing pool as soon as he could hold a cue stick.

At age 11, Mason won a state junior championship.

His favorite game is 9-ball. The balls must be shot in order.

“You have to be aggressive, you have to be defensive, you have to know when the right time is for you to pick a certain shot,” says Mason Koch.

An impressive number of wins in 2021 earned Mason an invitation to the 9-Ball World Professional Championship in London. He’s competing there now.

The full Small Towns report on Mason Koch airs Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

View all our Small Towns reports: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

