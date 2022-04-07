SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Grand Chute man is a pool champion

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old Grand Chute man is competing in a world championship tournament in the game of pool.

On Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Mason Koch, a world-class professional pool player.

Mason started playing pool as soon as he could hold a cue stick.

At age 11, Mason won a state junior championship.

His favorite game is 9-ball. The balls must be shot in order.

“You have to be aggressive, you have to be defensive, you have to know when the right time is for you to pick a certain shot,” says Mason Koch.

An impressive number of wins in 2021 earned Mason an invitation to the 9-Ball World Professional Championship in London. He’s competing there now.

