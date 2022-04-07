Primaries shaping up in Wisconsin’s 19th Senate District race

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Primary races are shaping up for the Wisconsin Senate seat vacated by Republican Roger Roth.

Two Democrats and Two Republicans have declared candidacy for the seat. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9.

The 19th District covers a portion of the Fox Valley, including Appleton, Menasha and Neenah.

Democrats running for the seat are Kristin Alfheim and Mark Scheffler. Republican candidates are Rachael Cabral-Guevara and Anthony Phillips.

Roth is leaving the Senate to runn for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor.

Alfheim, an Appleton Common Council member, declared her candidacy Thursday. Alfheim is a self-employed business person in the insurance and financial services industry. She describes herself as a “fiscally astute Democrat.”

Scheffler describes himself as a “progressive Democrat, a successful business leader, an avid outdoorsman.” He’s promoting a “sustainable Wisconsin Economy.” In 2002, he founded the Appleton Group--a wealth management fiduciary.

Cabral-Guevara, who describes herself as a staunch conservative, has served as a State Representative in the 55th Assembly District. She’s a small business owner and Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner.

Phillips is a former oncologist and hematologist. He says he’s a longtime Republican donor and believes in small government and low taxes.

