OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The weather is dry just in time for the weekend -- but only for the weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Overnight, light rain will transition to snow showers. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, so some slick spots will be possible through the Friday morning commute. Any snow accumulation will be slushy, and likely under an inch.

Throughout your Friday, expect occasional light snow showers. Any bursts of snow could reduce visibility, but other travel issues will be minimal during the day. Temperatures through the afternoon will rise into the upper half of the 30s.

The sun will gradually come back out this weekend, and temperatures will respond. Saturday will start cloudy, but we should see more sunshine as the day wears on... highs will be in the middle 40s. Highs will get to near 50° on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll have more 50s next week; however, our weather looks to be unsettled once again. Spotty showers are possible on Monday... perhaps some thunder on Tuesday. Another strong spring storm heads in our direction for the middle of week bringing the potential for heavier rain and possibly some snow as the system departs.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Light rain changing to snow showers. A slushy coating. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Occasional wet snow showers. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Milder. Showers at night? HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Spotty showers. Thunder? HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, possibly a t’storm. Turning breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lingering rain and wintry mix. HIGH: 53

