Neenah police looking for man missing since February

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing Neenah man.

Ju Lee, 37, has been missing since February 4. He was last seen on Sherry Street in Neenah.

Police say he may be on foot. It’s also possible he was riding the bus.

Ju Lee is 5′1″ and 120 pounds.

There was no clothing description available.

If you have information, contact police at 920-886-6000.

To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 920-886-6020 and reference case #22-4053.

