MORE CLOUDS, SHOWERS... AND EVEN SOME WET SNOW

We’re locked in the clouds again. Our overcast skies are because of a slow moving storm swirling high above the state of Wisconsin. It’s in no hurry to leave the Great Lakes... So, our skies will be overcast for the next few days. We won’t clear things out until the middle of the weekend.

As this weathermaker spins overhead, we’ll have scattered showers at times. The rainfall will be light through tonight, with totals staying under 0.25″. As colder air blends in with low pressure, the rain will mix, then turn to wet snow showers. You may pick up another slushy coating of snow on your front lawn between now and the end of tomorrow. In general, the roads will be in decent shape with temperatures at, or just above freezing.

The sun will gradually come back out this weekend, and temperatures will respond. After seeing highs in the 30s tomorrow, we’ll be in the 40s on Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees on Sunday. We’ll have more 50s, and maybe a few 60s next week. However, it will also be unsettled at times with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: N/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. Scattered showers. Wet flakes possible. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Rain, then snow showers. A slushy coating. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Wet snow showers. A bit blustery. Cold for April. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A slow clearing. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Milder. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Perhaps a thundershower SOUTH? HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. HIGH: 54

