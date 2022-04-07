MESSY THROUGH TOMORROW, THEN DRY FOR THE WEEKEND

Skies will stay overcast for the rest of the afternoon. Scattered showers will push through for the better part of the day, and wet snow flakes will mix in at times especially across Northern areas. Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s, so any accumulations will be slushy. An umbrella and/or raincoat will be needed for the rest of the day although shower activity will become more spotty as we get closer to the evening commute.

Overnight, light rain and snow showers will be in progress. Temperatures will drop to around freezing (32°), so some slick spots will be possible through the morning commute tomorrow. Any overnight snow accumulations are also expected to be slushy in nature. Throughout your Friday, expect snow showers at times. Any bursts of snow could reduce visibility, but any accumulations are expected to be minor. Temperatures through the afternoon will rise into the upper 30s. This should help to lessen the impact on roads, but still be cautious for slick spots.

The sun will gradually come back out this weekend, and temperatures will respond. After seeing highs in the 30s tomorrow, we’ll be in the 40s on Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees on Sunday. We’ll have more 50s next week. Next week, however, looks to be unsettled once again. Showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NNW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. Scattered showers. Wet flakes mixing in. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Rain, then snow showers. A slushy coating. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Wet snow showers. A bit blustery. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. Milder. Showers at night? HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Perhaps a thundershower SOUTH? HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. HIGH: 56

