INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s road rage problem

Wisconsin has a road rage problem. We talk with a professor of psychology about the rise in shootings on the roadways.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBAY) - Wisconsin has a dangerous road rage problem. According to a new study, Wisconsin has one of the highest rates of road rage shootings.

The study by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund found road rage incidents with a gun nationwide rose from 610 in 2016 to 728 in 2021, and the percentage resulting in injury or death increased from 34% in 2016 to 62% last year.

Wisconsin ranked among the 5 states with the highest rates of road rage shootings, along with Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas.

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen talked with Ryan Martin, a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, who says the increase in road rage follows a rise in general anger in the U.S. right now. He talks about how much the pandemic has contributed to it and what other factors are adding to the violence.

