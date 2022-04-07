Advertisement

‘Get Kids Ahead’ initiative awards schools money for mental health programming

'Get Kids Ahead' initiative gives schools money for mental health programs
'Get Kids Ahead' initiative gives schools money for mental health programs
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers awarded more than $26 thousand to the Omro School District for mental health services Wednesday.

“This investment really builds on the work we have already been doing, and that you’ve already been doing here to live happy and healthy lives both inside and outside the classroom,” Gov. Evers said while awarding the district a check.

Omro already has a successful, established program. District officials said the money is going to be additional help moving forward.

“Part of the reason we are here is to show the state that there are places where these things are really being done well,” Gov. Evers said.

Since before the pandemic, the Omro School District made mental health a priority for students. The district was even awarded a grand exceeding $200 thousand from the city for programming.

The district created outlets like Project Wellness, Sources of Strength and Samaritan Wellness... all focused on giving kids and teachers the help they need during hard times.

“It’s something I feel we need to focus on. The youth are the people that change the world tomorrow and none of us can do that if we are not at our full capacity at all times,” Sources of Strength President Matthew Rilling said. “I wanted to think everyone for realizing that mental health is not something we should shy away from, something that we shouldn’t talk about, but instead something we should bring light to.”

Gov. Evers is on a mission to help every district in the state get to the same level as Omro. He said every public school district in the state had the option to receive at least $10 thousand for mental health programs.

In a new report from the CDC, they found more than a third of teens across the state reported they experienced poor mental health in the last year. Forty-four percent reported feeling hopeless or sad.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
April 5 Spring election results
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

WATCH: Manitowoc woman’s crusade to empower her community
Door County Candle Company's Ukraine candle
Door County Candle Company volunteers honored with award
Partisan spending impacts school board races - flyers
WATCH: Partisan spending impacts school board races
Door County Candle Company volunteers honored
WATCH: Door County Candle Company volunteers honored
Local golf course raising money for Ukraine
WATCH: Local golf course raising money for Ukraine