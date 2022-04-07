Advertisement

Fond du Lac crews preparing to enter building, secure chemical leak

Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire teams are preparing to enter Milk Specialties to secure a leak that caused a hazmat situation Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area of Ruggles Street to the north, S. Hickory to the west, and Grove to the south.

The building is located at 325 Tompkins St. The Fond du Lac Fire Technical Rescue Team is preparing to enter the building to secure the leak.

At about 11:38 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a report of a gas plume emitting from a yellow cloud.

“Although the exact concentration and type of gas is not known it’s believe to contain chlorine,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

Between 90 and 100 employees were evacuated. Neighbors were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Milk Specialties is a manufacturer that works in whey proteins, milk proteins and specialty proteins.

