Advertisement

The Exclusive Company going out of business

Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Exclusive Company announced it plans to close its stores within months.

The company posted on Facebook that the record store chain “cannot, and should not,” go on after the death of its founder, James Giombetti, also known as “Mr. G,” who died last year.

Giombetti was the voice of the record store, known for his TV commercials that packed 50 seconds of information into a 30-second spot and his closing catchphrase, “Say it with me, The Exclusive Company!”

The record store says Giombetti founded The Exclusive Company in West Bend in 1956 and expanded the chain into Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Bay, Milwaukee and other cities. Giombetti billed it as “America’s oldest full-line independent record store.”

According to the Facebook post, some locations will continue as independent, locally-owned record shops. It did not identify which locations.

An announcement is planned “in the coming days” about the schedule for each store’s closing and the liquidation of their inventory.

The Exclusive Company even with the impending closures, stores will still participate in Record Store Day, which is on Saturday, April 23.

The Exclusive Company to Close All Stores After 66 years of bringing music and memories to generations throughout...

Posted by The Exclusive Company on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “high” in more counties
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified

Latest News

Traffic on College Avenue in downtown Appleton
Appleton traffic plan to crack down on unsafe driving
Traffic on College Avenue in downtown Appleton
Appleton traffic unit cracks down on unsafe driving
Mason Koch lines up a shot at The Mad Apple. The 22-year-old pool player was invited to the...
SMALL TOWNS: World-class pool player
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends