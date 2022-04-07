Door County Candle Company volunteers honored with award

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Candle Company received a special honor Wednesday night.

Leaders in Sturgeon Bay held their twentieth annual Golden Heart Volunteer Awards. The candle company—their owner and more than 200 volunteers—were recognized.

“It’s so special because we’re all just doing it. We’re going by every day to know that we’re making a difference and we’re helping those in Ukraine. It’s really special that it’s being recognized and it’s a really sweet sentiment,” Door County Candle Company Owner Christiana Gorchynsky said.

It’s all in honor of their work to send donations to Ukraine by selling special Ukraine candles.

In total, volunteers have put in more than eight thousand hours of work into the project.

The candle retailer will soon make another donation to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit helping Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion.

They’re now up to $275 thousand raised... and they’re still crafting candles.

