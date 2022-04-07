COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases at highest point in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday the latest test results confirmed 524 new COVID-19 virus cases. This follows 588 new cases confirmed yesterday. The state hasn’t had consecutive days with more than 500 cases since the first two days of March. The 7-day average continued to creep up, going from 412 to 420 cases per day. One week ago the state was averaging 360 cases per day. Case numbers plunged following the omicron surge in January but the average never fell below 300 much less the double-digit lows we saw in June and July last year.

Three of the 20 counties we’re tracking did not identify new cases in the past day, 14 had case numbers in the single digits, and 3 were in double digits.

The DHS says 3.7% of all COVID-19 tests in the past week were positive. That metric is hit 2.7% three weeks ago before it rebounded.

The omicron variant accounts for 90 to 100 percent of samples tested at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. While this variant is more contagious than previous COVID-19 virus mutations, it continues to be the milder mutation, too.

The DHS reported only 3 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. But the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says the hospital population increased Thursday by 8. We suspect but can’t confirm some of these patients were admitted after the DHS’s reporting deadline, which would explain the discrepany.

The WHA says there are 152 COVID-19 patients statewide (an increase of 8, as we said). Twenty-six of them are in intensive care units, two fewer than Wednesday.

Northeast health care region hospitals have 16 patients, 3 in ICU -- 1 more in intensive care and 2 more overall than a day ago. Fox Valley hospitals have 5 patients, 1 in ICU -- the same in ICU as they’ve had all week but 1 more patient than Wednesday.

COVID-19 deaths remain low, with the state still averaging 4 deaths per day, the same as Wednesday. Five people were added to the death toll. The DHS says 3 died more than 30 days ago but their deaths were just reported to the state -- all 3 were in WBAY’s viewing area, in Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Sheboygan counties.

We calculated the 7-day average is below 8 patients per day, setting another all-time low since April 2020. The hospitalization rate also fell, from 4.29% to 4.28% of all cases since the start of the pandemic resulting in hospitalizations.

The spread of the coronavirus is high in 56 counties, up from 52 a week ago. The spread is moderate in the other 16. Last week, the virus’s spread was low in two counties, but no more.

High spread: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waushara, Winnebago

Moderate spread: Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca

The DHS says only one county, Pepin, saw cases decline over the past two weeks. Eight counties saw an increase, including Brown County; the majority of these eight are in southeastern Wisconsin. Sixty-three counties saw no significant change in case numbers.

Vaccinations remain at all-time lows -- lower than last week and the week before that and the week before that. By our calculations, fewer than 300 people a day received their first vaccine over the past week, 468 per day completed their vaccinations, and 1,069 per day received a booster shot. The number of completed vaccinations naturally follows those first doses, so within 3 to 4 weeks we’ll see the daily average for that metric below 300, too.

Vaccinators have administered more than 9.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses (9,403,663) since the first vaccines became available in December, 2020. Wisconsin might pass 2 million booster doses late next week.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/24.3% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.3% received vaccine/57.7% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% received vaccine/54.4% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% received vaccine/59.4% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.2% 61.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% (+0.1) 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,031 (62.8%) 285,627 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,034 (60.0%) 315,591 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,742,428 (64.2%) 3,546,438 (60.8%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Starting this week, Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays.

Brown – 70,035 cases (+33) (421 deaths)

Calumet – 11,513 cases (+2) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,480 cases (+7) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,581 cases (61 deaths)

Florence - 812 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,394 cases (+8) (253 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,430 cases (+3) (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,732 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,194 cases (+1) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,551 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,875 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,275 cases (+2) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,658 cases (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,847 (+1) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,317 cases (+3) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,388 cases (+17) (354 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,740 cases (+3) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,372 cases (+7) (264 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,320 cases (+3) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,984 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,853 cases (+14) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

