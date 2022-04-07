3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Whisky sniffer and Rocky Mountain spotted fever

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In case you didn’t know, counterfeit whisky is a significant problem, especially when bottles of rare whisky are put up for auction. Scientists have developed an electronic “nose” that can sniff out the fakes much faster than the old ways.

Plus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever can spread from dogs to humans. It isn’t an issue here, but a new finding indicates Wisconsin should be on the lookout for it. Brad Spakowitz explains what researchers discovered in his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.