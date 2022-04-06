Wauwatosa officers shoot teen during stolen vehicle investigation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot by Wauwatosa Police. The department says it happened during a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Tuesday, at about 10:50 p.m., officers on patrol in the 4300 block of N 92 Street saw a silver Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen from Milwaukee.

Officers caught up with the driver as the car was parked in an alleyway in the 9100 block of W Congress in Milwaukee.

Police say the teen got out of the vehicle and was armed with a handgun. They say he did not comply with officer commands. Two officers fired their weapons and struck the teen.

Officers provided aid to the teen until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police say. His name was not released.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief James MacGillis explained the vehicle was recently recovered by a family member of the vehicle’s owner. The recovery was not reported to police, so the Pontiac was still listed as stolen at the time of the incident.

“Why does a 17 year old have a firearm in their hand? Why does that happen? They’re endangering their own lives and they’re endangering the lives of my officers and the community. This has to stop,” MacGillis said.

Police did not identify the officers by name. One is a 34-year-old with more than eight years of service. The other officer is 30-years-old with 5 years of experience. Both are on administrative leave per department policy, according to MacGillis.

Police body and dash cameras recorded the incident. The footage is not being released at this time. MacGillis said video of the incident will be made available after consultation with the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told reporters, “No police officer goes to work thinking, I hope I shoot my gun today... Nobody in the Wauwatosa Police Department or City of Wauwatosa wanted this to happen.”

MacGillis would not comment on if the teen pointed his gun at officers.

No officers were hurt.

The Milwaukee Police Department is conducting the investigation.

