Starting hard conversations to bring awareness to abuse

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs often educates families on starting hard conversations with the goal of getting people the help they need.

While advocates don’t want to sympathize with abusers, they want to make it clear that they are people who need help. They also hope to explain that abusive situations can be avoided if families get the help they need when things get heated.

“It affects everyone. It affects the children. It affects the adults. Everyone in the family, so everyone needs to know where they can go to get help,” Jennifer Schunk, Harbor House Child and Youth Advocate, said.

Because the one doing the harming is still someone they love... and someone who needs help themselves.

“They probably feel helpless just like their child—so they need to find, both of them, someone important. Someone they can trust to talk to,” Schunk continued.

Oftentimes, the situation can get confusing for the children involved.

“They are part of each of that adult parent. They create an identity off of those two people. If society looks at those people as bad, then what does it mean of that half of me?” Christy Coenen of Harbor House Support Services explained.

Schunk spends time talking with a lot of families that are struggling with abuse to teach them how to start hard conversations with abusers and children. The goal? To get everyone the help they need.

“I think it’s just having that conversation. Letting the child, letting the parent know, I care. I’m seeing some things that are different in your child. Is it something you want to talk about? Can I give you a number to a counselor?”

Teachers or school counselors often start these conversations, according to Schunk.

Advocates advise the public to remain calm if you see something concerning and reach out with an olive branch with information about help. Getting hostile can ruin trust or make things worse at home.

Coenen said with society only talking about abuse behind closed doors, she has seen the cycle of abuse grow over time.

“Children that were in shelter or were clients have now aged into adults that are clients or have been identified as abusers. And that’s really difficult.”

She hopes by starting conversations, she can give more people hope, avenues for help and open the eyes of those struggling.

“I think it’s something that we as a society continue to work on. But until we as a community address it and call it what it is, we are going to struggle with changing the cycle of it.”

