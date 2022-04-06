SHORT-LIVED SUNSHINE... THEN MORE RAIN

Last night’s rain is wrapping up right now closer to the lakeshore. As some drier air gets pulled into a large storm swirling over Minnesota, we’ll break out into some sunshine. However, it’s not going to last long... As this weathermaker wobbles into Wisconsin, skies will cloud over into the afternoon with more showers. So the bottom line is that you should have your umbrella handy early and again, late today.

Ahead of this area of low pressure, we’ll have a breezy south wind. That should push milder highs in the lower 50s into the Fox Valley and central Wisconsin. However, temperatures probably won’t escape the 40s along the lakeshore and across much of the Northwoods.

Temperatures will be trending back down for the rest of the work week. That will allow rain showers to occasionally mix and turn to snow showers. A slushy coating of snow is possible into Friday morning with highs only in the 30s to about 40 degrees.

The weekend looks dry, with increasing doses of sunshine. Highs will be in the cool 40s on Saturday, with milder 50s on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Some morning sunshine. Afternoon showers. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty light rain or snow. Turning cooler. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Cloudy again. Rain and snow showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Morning wet snow or a slushy mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Clouds, then some afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Sunshine and some late clouds. Milder. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 61

