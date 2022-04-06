New competency evaluation ordered for man convicted of killing grandparents

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new competency evaluation has been ordered for a man convicted of killing his grandparents in Outagamie County.

Online court records show the court ordered the new evaluation for Alexander Kraus. He will remain at Mendota Mental Health Institute until the next hearing on May 23.

Kraus, 20, is facing sentencing on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He cannot be sentenced until he’s declared competent. A jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents, Letha and Dennis Kraus, at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

Kraus said he shot his grandfather in the head first and then shot his grandmother.

