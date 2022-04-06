MORE RAIN IS ON THE WAY...

After a brief break from the clouds, sunshine will quickly come to an end this afternoon. Low pressure is moving through the state and bringing back the cloud cover. Showers will return to the area through the afternoon, and early evening. At times, those showers will be scattered in nature so it would be ideal to carry an umbrella and/or rain jacket with you. Spotty rain and snow showers will be possible overnight and into tomorrow morning before becoming more scattered in nature throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Winds will be breezy today out of the southwest. That southwest wind will push temperatures into the 50s for areas like Green Bay and the Fox Valley, with 40s expected elsewhere.

Tomorrow and into Friday, temperatures will trend cooler in the lower 40s. Both of these days, rain and snow showers will be possible but no major accumulations are expected. A slushy coating of snow is possible into Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry and will get sunnier with time. Highs will be in the cool 40s on Saturday, with milder 50s on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Turning cloudy. More showers develop. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty light rain or snow. Turning cooler. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Cloudy again. Rain and snow showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Morning wet snow or a slushy mix. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Clouds, then some afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds. Milder. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 58

