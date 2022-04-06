Marquette Co. deputy arrested after video alleges he solicited sex activities from minor

MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marquette Co. deputy has been fired and arrested after a video surfaced on YouTube that claimed to show him soliciting sexual activities from an underage individual, the Sheriff’s Office revealed.

“These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “The Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and the safety of our community.”

According to Wednesday’s statement, Travis Bittelman was arrested on allegations that he “was engaging in potentially inappropriate sexual behavior.” The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over the external criminal investigation in conjunction with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Dept. of Justice, indicated he was booked on a single count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Travis Bittelman (Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

Columbia Co. Sheriff Roger Brandner credited his detectives with working though the night to investigate the case and noted they are still compiling evidence. Bittelman was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

“Their focus is finding the facts and as with any alleged criminal matter involving the solicitation of minors using the internet and social media, their goal is to ensure there are no other victims,” he said.

While criminal investigation is happening, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own internal review. The results of the internal review will be released after they are completed, it pledged. Bradner added that the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office is also cooperating fully with their investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477 (TIPS).

