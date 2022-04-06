Jane Lang to become next Neenah mayor

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Jane Lang is set to become Neenah’s next mayor.

Results came in quickly with Lang being declared the unofficial winner around 8:30 p.m. She received 57% of votes.

Lang said she is extremely grateful to the voters for this opportunity. Many of them are gathered for a victory celebration at the Best Western Bridgewood Resort.

Lang faced fellow city council member Brian Borchardt to succeed Mayor Dean Kaufert. Mayor Kaufert announced his retirement after two terms.

Lang has been on the council since 2014. She also served as the Executive Director of the Neenah Historical Society.

Her family has lived in the area for six generations.

“I think every mayor coming in has challenges to address and there certainly will be those, but I think there are so many opportunities for us moving forward. So that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’m just excited for the opportunities we have to make Neenah a better community.” Lang said after receiving the unofficial results.

Mayor Kaufert attended Lang’s party and said he is still debating his future plans.

Lang will officially be sworn into office April 19.

View full election results here.

