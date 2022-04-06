Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The pandemic’s effects on teens’ mental health

New data from the CDC show how much teenagers are struggling with mental health during the pandemic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show how much teenagers were struggling with mental health during the pandemic. It was a major study involving high school students, and one of the findings was that 44% of teens felt persistent sadness or hopelessness.

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen talks with Lisa Tutskey, a licensed family therapist for Prevea Health. She says the length of the pandemic was one factor, saying, “Our children lost so much during that time” -- a time when children thrive on structure, stable patterns in their daily life, and the social and emotional support they find at school.

Tutskey offers advice for parents and friends on what to look for and how to engage in conversations that can ensure your child gets the help they need.

