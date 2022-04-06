Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Gold Ribbon Gala returns in-person to raise money for cancer patients

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gold Ribbon Gala to support the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation will be held in person for the first time since 2019.

The gala is Saturday, April 9, at Poplar Hall in Appleton. CLICK HERE for more information.

The theme is Kentucky Derby.

Sports reporter and BetMGM host Olivia Harlan Dekker and ESPN’s Bridget Linton will emcee the event.

Olivia joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss the event. Watch the video above.

Attendees can bid on a number of packages, including Harlan Family Packers tickets, court time with Sam Dekker, and a Florida beach vacation.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation. Families impacted by this funding will share their stories at the gala.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends
Changing room photos investigation.
Winnebago County, Michigan police investigating photos taken in changing area
Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
The Exclusive Company going out of business
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Featured Links
April 7 Birthday Club
April 7 Birthday Club
WATCH: Manitowoc woman’s crusade to empower her community
Door County Candle Company's Ukraine candle
Door County Candle Company volunteers honored with award
Crusaders of Justicia
Women Changing Wisconsin: Manitowoc woman’s crusade to empower her community