INTERVIEW: Gold Ribbon Gala returns in-person to raise money for cancer patients

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gold Ribbon Gala to support the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation will be held in person for the first time since 2019.

The gala is Saturday, April 9, at Poplar Hall in Appleton. CLICK HERE for more information.

The theme is Kentucky Derby.

Sports reporter and BetMGM host Olivia Harlan Dekker and ESPN’s Bridget Linton will emcee the event.

Attendees can bid on a number of packages, including Harlan Family Packers tickets, court time with Sam Dekker, and a Florida beach vacation.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation. Families impacted by this funding will share their stories at the gala.

