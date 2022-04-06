Hilly Haven teams up with Wisconsin Ukrainians for golf fundraiser to benefit Ukraine

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new charity golf tournament in De Pere announced it will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts.

Hilly Haven Golf Course is partnering with Wisconsin Ukrainians to turn all the proceeds raised at their “Big Cup Golf Outing” to benefit the Wisconsin Ukrainians, an organization that is collecting donations for Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion and the war.

“We’re all feeling a need to give. I think all of our hearts are just aching for everyone over there in Ukraine and we wanted to help in any way that we can,” said Kristin Stelzer, general manager of Hilly Haven Golf Course.

The Big Cup Golf Outing will be held Saturday, April 30 at 5911 County Road PP in De Pere.

Most recently, the Wisconsin Ukrainians has been asking the public for monetary donations, which they then wire over to their trusted partners to help people in Ukraine.

“It allows us to respond to the needs that are critical and happening on a day-to-day basis. So we’ll have the money so we can send it to our trusted and known partners in Ukraine and in Poland for items to be purchased in Poland and trucked into Ukraine,” said Olga Halaburda Hietpas, board member for Wisconsin Ukrainians.

The Wisconsin Ukrainians says monetary donations allow them to get critical items into the right hands, much quicker to help more people.

The event is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble.

Regsitration is now open. It’s $150 per person or $120 for a member. Hilly Haven says $20 of that goes to payouts and the rest of the funds go to support Ukraine.

Hilly Haven is looking for 192 golfers to fill the course.

“Our goal was $25,000 but I think we can go even bigger,” said Stelzer.

Besides golf, there will be a silent auction with Ukrainian-themed items, raffles and gamble holes on the golf course.

“The golf outing is going to have Ukrainian flavor also with a lunch. We’re going to work in some Ukrainian food and pipe in some Ukrainian music, so it’ll be a charity golf outing supporting Ukraine and also a cultural experience,” said Halaburda Hietpas.

Hilly Haven is looking for silent auction items, volunteers and sponsors.

Those who do not golf can sponsor a hole for $150, flag for $100, team for $600, or beverage cart for $2000.

Hilly Haven will donate the greens fees and carts.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Big Cup Golf Outing Supporting Ukraine.

For questions contact kristin@hillyhaven.com.

