Advertisement

Gamblers, Mikesch to part ways after season

Green Bay Gamblers head coach and general manager Pat Mikesch during practice at the...
Green Bay Gamblers head coach and general manager Pat Mikesch during practice at the Cornerstone Ice Arena.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gamblers and head coach/general manager Pat Mikesch have decided to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the season, the tam announced on Wednesday.

Mikesch has been with the club for the past 11 seasons. Starting as an associate head coach, and later promoted to head coach in 2014. During those eight years Mikesch led the Gamblers to three playoff appearances, and coached or assisted in the development of 30 players that were picked in the NHL Draft.. A group that includes Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Schmaltz, Jordan Schmaltz, Andrew Peeke, Andy Welinski, Mason Lohrei, and Gustav Olofsson.

“I would like to thank Pat for his hard work and commitment to the Gamblers these past 11 years,” said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell in a release from the team. “Pat has a great reputation in the hockey community as a coach and developer of talent. Here he went above and beyond to advance the Gamblers mission to give back and be active in the community. We wish Pat all the best.”

“My wife, Aimee, the kids, and I have loved our 11 years in Green Bay,” said Mikesch in a release from the team. “I’m very appreciative of the support given to me by the Gamblers, PMI Entertainment Group, and the entire Green Bay community. My family and I look forward to what comes next.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends
Changing room photos investigation.
Winnebago County, Michigan police investigating photos taken in changing area
Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
The Exclusive Company going out of business
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Bucks beat Celtics 127-121, take over 2nd place in East
Tiger Woods acknowledges applause on the 18th green after finishing the first round at the...
Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh...
Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers 5-4 on opening day
The Timber Rattlers are no stranger to top prospects. That’s with top picks like Keston Huira,...
Top prospect Frelick ready for second go around with Rattlers
WATCH: New season, new skipper as Timber Rattlers open 2022 campaign