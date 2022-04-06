Gamblers, Mikesch to part ways after season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gamblers and head coach/general manager Pat Mikesch have decided to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the season, the tam announced on Wednesday.

Mikesch has been with the club for the past 11 seasons. Starting as an associate head coach, and later promoted to head coach in 2014. During those eight years Mikesch led the Gamblers to three playoff appearances, and coached or assisted in the development of 30 players that were picked in the NHL Draft.. A group that includes Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Schmaltz, Jordan Schmaltz, Andrew Peeke, Andy Welinski, Mason Lohrei, and Gustav Olofsson.

“I would like to thank Pat for his hard work and commitment to the Gamblers these past 11 years,” said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell in a release from the team. “Pat has a great reputation in the hockey community as a coach and developer of talent. Here he went above and beyond to advance the Gamblers mission to give back and be active in the community. We wish Pat all the best.”

“My wife, Aimee, the kids, and I have loved our 11 years in Green Bay,” said Mikesch in a release from the team. “I’m very appreciative of the support given to me by the Gamblers, PMI Entertainment Group, and the entire Green Bay community. My family and I look forward to what comes next.”

