Former Triton Scholl grows with the Gamblers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just two miles separate Notre Dame Academy and the Resch Center. Both of them home for Sawyer Scholl, who starred for the Tritons hockey team in high school and continues to grow with the Gamblers in the USHL.

“I mean the team is one of the closest groups I’ve ever been with. It’s just been really fun staying here in Green Bay,” said Sawyer Scholl.

The bond amongst a team is what makes sports special, makes it feel like a home.

“We all love being around each other. There’s no cliques, it’s just one big team. Always doing something funny, probably something in the background and what not. We’re all brothers,” said Scholl.

“For our guys, it’s such a long season, they have to enjoy being around each other. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity this year, and it’s a credit to the players, and the leadership that have stuck together,” said Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch.

This season Scholl has suited up in 49 games for the Gamblers. Registering seven goals with 11 assists as he continues to grow both and off the ice.

“The strength and everything he needed, leaving high school and coming to our league, he’s found ways to grow that way. He’s grown a lot as a person as well. He’s got some great leadership qualities,” said Mikesch.

“It’s a lot more of a pro style hockey you’ve got to develop. High school is more kind of, you try to do what they want you to do, you can do your own thing. When you get to juniors, it’s more about how you can help the team and fit into a role,” said Scholl.

When Scholl makes the move to the next level, it won’t be far either. Heading south to Madison after committing to play college hockey for the Wisconsin Badgers.

“Being an in-state kid in Wisconsin, going to games as a kid growing up, you always dream of being a Badger. I mean, once you get the opportunity it’s something you can’t say no too,” said Scholl.

Now with seven games left in his second USHL season, it’s about finishing strong.

“I just want to keep working towards my personal goals, and the team goals, end the year with some good wins for the city of Green Bay,” said Scholl.

