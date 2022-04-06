DHS thanks local public health leaders during Covid-19 ‘Thank You’ tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Health Department made a stop in Brown County Wednesday on its Covid-19 ‘Thank You’ tour.

“It has been quite the two years,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-Designee. “There is a real need and a real desire to gather together to celebrate what we’ve been through together.”

Brown County Health and Human Services Department received a ‘Certificate of Commendation’ from DHS on Wednesday, signed by Governor Tony Evers.

“It means we are seen. We are heard and recognized,” said anna Nick, Brown County Public Health Officer. “It has been a challenging couple of years. We had challenges, but we also had successes and it’s those successes that got us to where we are today.”

Timberlake said from day one of the Covid-19 pandemics, it’s been a group effort from state and local public health leaders working tirelessly to distribute information and save lives.

“All we could do is keep our eye focused on what people needed and then figure out how to tap every organization and partner to say, ‘we have a need over here, can you help us figure it out?’ and time after time they did,” said Timberlake.

Timberlake acknowledges we are not done with Covid-19, so some programs will remain in place like vaccine administration, testing facilities, and monitoring wastewater.

“That’s important because that doesn’t depend on lab tests that get reported to public health. We can track levels of the virus in wastewater from 43 sites around the state and we can see upticks in the virus,” said Timberlake.

President and CEO of Prevea Health, Dr. Ashok Rai, said when it came to the pandemic, everyone was on the same page and he hopes it continues.

“What I hope comes from this is… Let’s not lose that friendship and partnership and find other things to conquer,” said Dr. Rai. “If we can conquer a virus like this and we are still in the fight, but we finally feel like we are winning it, what is next? Diabetes, heart failure, what can we do together?... What have we learned in the last two years to make this the healthiest community in America?”

The DHS secretary designee said it came down to constant communication between the state and local leaders.

