COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “high” in more counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There are no longer any counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low as it had been in Forest and Menominee counties a week ago. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 16 counties saw a moderate spread of the virus over the last 14 days. The other 56 counties saw a high spread compared to 52 a week ago. The state reports a burden of 107 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents, which is a 22% increase from two weeks ago.

Sixty-three counties saw no significant change in case numbers from two weeks ago. Only one county, Pepin, is seeing fewer cases. Eight counties saw a growing number of cases; most are in the southeastern part of the state but the list includes Brown County.

High spread: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waushara, Winnebago

Moderate spread: Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca

While statewide coronavirus cases are on the rise, the local numbers remained low Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says omicron remains the dominant variant in Wisconsin, as it has been for 13 weeks. This is the highly contagious but typically milder mutation of the COVID-19 virus that caused the record surge in cases in January.

The state confirmed 588 new COVID-19 cases, the most since March 1 and only the second time in the past 30 days that number was over 500. The 7-day average rose from 401 to 412 cases per day. Four of the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re tracking counties didn’t report any new cases in the past day; 13 were in single digits, with most of them adding just 1 or 2 cases; Brown, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties were in low double digits.

Statewide hospitalizations are falling. Sixteen people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, tied for the second-lowest number of admissions on a weekday since June 16 last year (the state doesn’t update numbers on weekends, and we won’t count days with revisions). By our estimate, the 7-day average falls between 9 and 10 hospitalizations per day. This is another new low for our 7-day average going back to the start of our records in April, 2020.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 144 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, a decrease of 13 patients after taking discharges and deaths into account. Twenty-eight of these patients are in ICU, two more than the day before. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 14 patients, 2 in ICU -- 1 fewer in ICU and 5 fewer people in the hospital. Fox Valley hospitals have 4 patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU, the same numbers as the past two days.

The dial moved on the percentage of the state’s population getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, now 64.2%, or 3,741,972 people. The DHS reports 60.8% of the population (3,545,794 people) completed their vaccine series, including 33.6% of Wisconsinites who also received a booster dose (1,959,000 people).

Vaccinators have now administered more than 9.4 million (9,400,888) doses of COVID-19 vaccines as a first, second or booster shot since mid-December 2020, though vaccinations remain at all-time lows.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.2% received vaccine/24.3% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.3% received vaccine/57.7% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% received vaccine/54.4% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/59.4% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% (+0.1) 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.6% (-0.1) 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.2% 61.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% (+0.1) 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,000 (62.8%) 285,584 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,984 (60.0%) 315,523 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,741,972 (64.2%, +0.2) 3,545,794 (60.8%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Starting this week, Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays.

Brown – 70,002 cases (+17) (421 deaths)

Calumet – 11,511 cases (+2) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,473 cases (+6) (293 deaths)

Door – 6,581 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,386 cases (+10) (252 deaths)

Forest - 2,427 cases (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,732 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,193 cases (+2) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,550 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,873 cases (72 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,273 cases (+2) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,658 cases (+1) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,846 (+1) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,314 cases (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,371 cases (+17) (353 deaths)

Shawano – 9,737 cases (+3) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,365 cases (+1) (263 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,317 cases (+2) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 4,982 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,839 cases (+7) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

