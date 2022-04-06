Brewers acquire catcher Caratini from Padres

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers have acquired veteran catcher Victor Caratini from the Padres in a deal for a two minor leaguers and cash considerations.

The move comes a day after back-up catcher Pedro Severino was suspended 80 games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. Leaving an opening behind starter Omar Narvaez with opening day against the Cubs looming on Thursday.

Caratini played in 116 games for San Diego in 2021, batting .227 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. Behind the plate he had just two errors with just six passed ball. Runners did have some success against Caratini last season with the veteran catcher throwing out ten runners out of 57 attempts against him.

Caratini is no stranger to the NL Central after spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Cubs. His best season coming in 2019 when he appeared in 95 games between catcher and fist base, hitting for a .266 average with 11 home runs.

Milwaukee sends minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to San Diego in the trade. Howell spent the better part of two seasons between 2019 and 2021 with the Timber Rattlers before he was promoted to double-A Billoxi late last season.

