Advertisement

Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie

An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed that wasn't true. (Source: KUSA, Jefferson Co. Sheriff, Reddit)
By Courtney Yuen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) - An 18-year-old woman claimed she got out of a DUI when a deputy asked her on a date.

The woman’s side of the story went viral on social media, but police body camera footage showed what she claimed isn’t true.

Footage from Jefferson County Deputy Tyler Stahl’s body camera shows what happened last weekend just outside Denver.

The footage shows Stahl introducing himself to the driver and telling her he pulled her over because she was swerving.

“She said she was on her phone. She said that she was upset because her boyfriend broke up with her,” Stahl said. “Throughout my entire interaction, she would start crying and get more choked up the more she was talking about it.”

Stahl ended up letting the 18-year-old off with a warning, saying he didn’t believe she was impaired.

After the woman left the traffic stop, she shared a video on social media that was reposted and got tens of thousands of views (WARNING: Link contains explicit language) claiming she got out of a DUI by lying about getting broken up with. She also said she blew a “3.8″ blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer (0.4 is potentially lethal).

She claimed the officer gave her his phone number and asked her out on a date, and they planned to meet for lunch the next day.

Stahl said he is grateful for the body camera footage because without it, it could have been the 18-year-old’s word against his.

“I believe in transparency, like I said, I love the body cameras,” Stahl said. “It was selfish. I’m just disappointed. I genuinely think that she probably feels bad, and she’s going to have to live with this for a while, and that’s probably consequence enough.”

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
April 5 Spring election results
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
FILE - This undated file photo shows Lawrence Ray.
Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s friends
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
3rd day of deliberations ends with no verdict yet in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
LOOK: 11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on beach
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke