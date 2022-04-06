Advertisement

Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden made remarks Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden spoke to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Chemical leak in Fond du Lac stopped; evacuation ends
Changing room photos investigation.
Winnebago County, Michigan police investigating photos taken in changing area
Signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" CD at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay (file image)
The Exclusive Company going out of business
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing.
Officials expect U.S. COVID numbers to continue rising
FILE - Pilots work in the cockpit of an AWACS plane at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek,...
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia’s war
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court