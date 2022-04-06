Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Paper from pollen

This recyclable paper can be rinsed and reused -- and it won't trigger your pollen allergies
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’re familiar with the way paper is made from wood pulp. Wait decades for trees to grow, followed by logging operations, transporting trees to paper mills, grinding them into pulp, treating the pulp... you get the picture. There’s a lot of money, energy and expense in making paper.

Along come some scientists who’ve developed paper using pollen. Even better, the paper can be rinsed and reused.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains how they make it (good news, it won’t set off your pollen allergies). He also shows you how it differs from the paper you’re used to using every day and its potential uses in electronics, robotics and... origami?

